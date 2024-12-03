FC Barcelona dropped eight points from their recent three matches cutting their lead at the top to just one point. Their closest rival, Real Madrid has a match in hand the Catalan side needs to collect three points in the matches. Lamine Yamal’s absence was clear as FC Barcelona lacked creativity up front, yet they managed to score six goals in the last four matches. Barca will take on Mallorca who recently won back-to-back games climbing up to the sixth place. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Barcelona has a great record against Mallorca. They have won 81 per cent of the games at Mallorca and are undefeated in the last 16 matches winning 14 of them. This season Mallorca scored 15 goals allowing 13 in 15 matches so far. Barcelona on the other hand scored 43 goals. Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal lead the scoring chart in the league while captain Raphinha is second in both stats. Check out Mallorca vs Barcelona Match details and viewing options below.

When is Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will play an away game against Mallorca on December 3. The Mallorca vs Barcelona match will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix and it will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Mallorca vs Barcelona viewing options below. Lionel Messi’s Family ‘Loves’ Lamine Yamal, Mateo Messi Spotted Wearing Barcelona Star’s Jersey (See Photo).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

For La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast. For the Mallorca vs Barcelona online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website.

