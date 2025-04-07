Jhansi, Apr 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Arunachal Pradesh gained promotion to Group B with contrasting results as the Group C competitions of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 came to a close here on Monday.

While Hockey Arunachal were held to a 2-2 draw by Hockey Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh edged past Hockey Himachal 3-2 to earn the promotion from Pool A and Pool C respectively as toppers.

The day began with a 2-2 draw between Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. Abhinav Singh (29') opened the scoring for Arunachal but their opposition scored two goals on the trot coming from Vishal Kumar (42') and Pulkit Kesari (46').

In the fourth quarter, Jay Prakash Patel (59') scored a crucial equaliser for Hockey Arunachal to draw the game.

In the same pool of Division C, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir enjoyed a dominant 15-1 victory over Tripura Hockey. Jagmeet Singh (15', 49', 49', 53'), Jotveer Singh (21', 45', 47', 59'), Sodhi Pavneet Singh (17', 23', 36'), Sahil Kumar (3'), Sushmeet Singh Pathania (52'), Gurpreet Singh (56') and Vishu Sharma (57') scored for the winning side while Sukhwinder (19') got the lone goal for Tripura.

In Pool B of Division C, Chhattisgarh Hockey scored through Kartik Yadav (19', 28', 35') while Amit Chahal ( 13') and Harsh (38') were the goalscorers for Hockey Himachal.

In the last game of Division C, Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Hockey Gujarat with a commanding scoreline of 14-0. Jony Kumar (12', 15', 22', 27', 38', 42', 55') was in brilliant form and recorded seven goals to his name.

He was joined by Danish MD (17', 47', 60'), captain Nigam Prabhakar (35', 45'), Abhay Kumar (14') and Rohit Lama (29').

In Division B, Pool A, Hockey Chandigarh beat Goans Hockey 4-0. Amandeep (19'), Mohit (48'), Manjinder Singh (54') and Gurmukh Singh (56') were the goalscorers for the winning side.

Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-3 in Pool A of Division C.

Vishal Kumar (10', 32'), Captain Deepak Singh Fartyal (12', 50') and Deepanshu Aswal (20') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand while Ramana Balla Venkat (34'), Siva Boya (37') and Kumar Ragipati Sandeep (49') scored the three goals for Andhra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)