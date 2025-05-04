London, May 4 (AP) Chido Obi became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester United when he lined up as the team's striker against Brentford on Sunday at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

Obi is a Denmark youth international who joined United from Arsenal last year and has made five appearances in the league this season, each time as a substitute. He has yet to score.

With the game coming in between legs against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinals, United rotated heavily and fielded a team against Brentford with an average age of 22 years and 270 days. According to stats supplier Opta, it is the third youngest team — by average age — ever named for a Premier League match.

United beat Athletic 3-0 in the first leg. (AP)

