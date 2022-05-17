Cairo, May 17 (PTI) India's ace woman squash player Joshna Chinappa on Tuesday withdrew from the pre-quarterfinals of the PSA World Championships due to illness.

Chinappa, seeded 12th, was scheduled to face local favourite and eight seed Rowan Elaraby, who got a walkover into the quarterfinals.

World No. 14 Chinappa had earlier defeated Katie Malliff of England 3-0 (11-6 11-8 11-9) in the first round before getting the better of Wales' Emily Whitlock, seeded 18th, 3-0(11-8 12-10 11-5) in the next round.

Chinappa was the lone India in the women's section.

India's hopes now rely on 16th seed Sourav Ghosal as he is set to take on fourth seed Moutafa Asal of Egypt in the men's pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ghosal defeated Zahed Salem of Egypt 3-1 (11-4 11-9 6-11 11-7) in the opening round and then eased past Todd Harrity of USA 3-0 (11-8 11-8 11-7) in his next match.

The other two Indians in the men's event, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Ramit Tandon exited in the second round.

