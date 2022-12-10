New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Sudeva Delhi FC slumped to its sixth straight defeat in the I-League after losing 0-2 to Churchill Brothers here on Saturday.

Two second-half goals by Abdoulaye Sané and Lamgoulen Hangshing helped Churchill win two matches in a row and take their points tally to eight from seven outings.

Sudeva, on the other hand, are yet to pick up their first point after playing six matches.

Senegalese recruit Sané played a crucial role in his team's attacks as the visitors dominated the initial proceedings. In the sixth minute, off a corner kick, Sané received the ball near the penalty spot but Nishchal Chandan blocked his shot.

In the face of mounting pressure from Churchill Brothers, the home side could hardly build their attacks and remained busy defending their citadel.

Midway through the half, Sané got a golden opportunity to put visitors in the lead. He received the ball in the penalty area but Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma came to the rescue of his team and made a crucial block to deny Churchill a certain goal.

Churchill almost scored in the 34th minute. Tana received a cross from the right wing and the Spaniard set the ball for Lalawmpuia Sailo, who took a curling shot with his left foot but goalkeeper Kohli made an acrobatic save.

Sudeva started the second period on a positive note.

The Red Machines soon regained control of the match and after a series of missed chances, their Senegalese striker Sané found the target in the 54th minute. Churchill captain Momo Cissé found Sailo in the box, who, in turn, laid the ball for Sané and the striker made no mistake in slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

In the 76th minute, Tana found Lamgoulen Hangshing at the edge of the penalty area, who ran into the box to double the lead with a low shot into the far post.

