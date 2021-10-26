New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now the most powerful aspect of the game of cricket.

Vaughan's remarks come as two IPL new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- were finalised for the next edition of the tournament.

"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it's now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It's inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments. #IPL," tweeted Vaughan.

BCCI announced the following successful bidders for two new teams on Monday (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed): RPSG Ventures Ltd. - Lucknow (for INR 7,090 crores) and Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) - Ahmedabad (for INR 5,625 crores).

The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said: "The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being successful bidders. The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem."

"True to IPL's motto of 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity', the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage. The ITT process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket. I am keenly looking forward to IPL 2022," he added. (ANI)

