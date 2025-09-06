Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the closing ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League on Saturday held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The UPT20 league final is taking place between Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks at Ekana.

Also Read | BCCI Bank Balance Soars Up To INR 20,686 Crores From INR 6,059 Crores Between 2019 to 2024.

At the ceremony, CM Yogi encouraged the players. On X, he highlighted how stadiums are being built in Varanasi, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur and with the introduction of the Central government's sports policy, mini stadiums are being built in every development block and stadiums are being made in every district.

"'At Bharat Ratna' Shri Atal Bihari Vajpay Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, participated in the closing ceremony of the UP-T20 League, Season-3 held today, and encouraged the players. Inspired by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, stadiums are being built in Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur. The Central Government's sports policy has been introduced, and we are moving forward with the construction of mini stadiums in every development block and stadiums in every district. @UPGovt is continuously encouraging emerging players. I have full confidence that with robust infrastructure, the players of the state will perform better in sports and the field of sports. Heartfelt congratulations to all the players and best wishes for a bright future!"

Also Read | Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/1964341021019689294

Notably, Meerut Mavericks have set 145 runs to win for Kashi Rudras.

One of the biggest performers in the tournament has been the Indian T20I regular Rinku Singh, who is also a part of India's Asia Cup. In 11 matches, Rinku scored 372 runs in nine innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of over 178, with a century and two half-centuries and best score of 108. He represents Meerut Mavericks but is not a part of the title clash as he is a part of Asia Cup side for India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)