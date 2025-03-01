New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): As the IDCA T20I Tri-Series unfolds, head coaches of the participating teams have shared their thoughts on the competition, their teams' preparations, and their expectations. Alongside this, they also reflected on the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where their respective national teams are competing at the highest level.

Dev Dutt, head coach of the Indian national deaf team, is optimistic about his team's chances in the tournament. He highlighted their recent victory over Sri Lanka and the inclusion of five new players who have performed well at the national level.

"Preparations are going on in full force. Recently, the team defeated Sri Lanka, and this time we gave a chance to five new players who gave good performances in national-level games, so there is a fair chance that we will win," he told ANI.

Speaking about the playing conditions, Dutt acknowledged that while the temperature might not be a major factor, the pitch could be affected.

"Temperature might not impact as much, but it might affect the wicket," he added.

On the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he expressed confidence in the Indian team's performance. "India is doing very well... If it continues to play the same way, it will definitely win the Champions Trophy."

Job Van Bunge, head coach of the Australian national deaf team, sees the tournament as a great opportunity for his squad.

Recognizing India as a formidable opponent, he stated, "It is a fantastic opportunity to play against such strong contenders... We can cope with the weather fine... India is a very strong opponent for us."

Discussing Australia's campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy, he praised the national team's strong start.

"Australia gave a very good start yesterday against Afghanistan. We are into the semi-finals now, and we are very inspired by the team... It's promising that both the deaf team and the national team perform very well," he remarked.

Riaan Cronje, head coach of the South African deaf national team, pointed out the challenges of playing T20 cricket, where a single mistake can be costly. He also highlighted the difficulties of adapting to different weather conditions.

"T20 is a tough match to play; one mistake can cost the game. It's always tough to adapt to another weather, climate, and air quality, so now we will see how it goes," Cronje explained.

Discussing South Africa's prospects in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he expressed confidence in the team's preparation and potential to make it to the final.

"The South African team is well prepared and most probably get into the finals," he said.

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has declared the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming International T20 and ODI Deaf cricket series. The T20 International Tri-series between India, South Africa and Australia will be held from March 2 to 8, 2025, in Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi.

Following the Tri-Series, the Indian Deaf Cricket team will be playing a three-match ODI series with Australia from March 10 to 12. Team India's Deaf squad was picked by the All-India Men's Selection Committee. The team will be led by the captaincy of Virender Singh. (ANI)

