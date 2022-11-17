Wellington [New Zealand], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I against India, New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said that conditions dictate the play most of the time, which means sometimes teams have to be more conservative in the way they approach the game.

India will kick off its tour of New Zealand with the first T20I in Wellington on Friday.

"Like a lot of teams, you play as per conditions. People think you need to go all guns blazing during every game. But in ICC events, there are used surfaces, new surfaces and different conditions in front of you. Many teams play as per what is in front of them and sometimes have to be conservative in the way they approach the game. Sometimes it can hurt you in terms of results. Majority of teams, conditions dictate the play. Senior players understand that well," said Ronchi ahead of the match in a press conference.

Ronchi's remarks come when India is under immense scrutiny for their lack of attacking batting in T20Is.

Ronchi said that it is hard for senior stars like Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bat fearlessly like the youngsters.

"It is a hard transition to make. These players have played for a long period of time, they always looking to be better, improve their skills and make sure that they keep up with younger guys. But young guys have their approach and a different mindset. This is how teams play well, when you have a mix of seniors and youngsters. To have both seniors and juniors and perform as much as they can is vital in international cricket," he added.

The batting coach praised batter Glenn Phillips for his recent performances and said that the plan is to have batter Devon Conway keep the wickets in the shorter format.

"He (Conway) has been in great form at the top of the order. His glovework has been a difference for us" he added.

The batting coach wants young batter Finn Allen to be relaxed while playing, because that is when he plays his best cricket.

Glenn Phillips was also a part of the press conference.

Phillips said that the Indian team will try utilising Yuzvendra Chahal as much as they can.

"Every team looks at a leg spinner as a match winner in T20Is, we have Ish Sodhi and every side has a leg spinner of their own. They are all invaluable. They (India) will try to utilise him and he will play a crucial part in their bowling," he said.

On senior players Trent Boult and Martin Guptill, who are not a part of this series, Phillips said that they will be missed sorely.

"Boult has been an asset for us for years. A man with his skillset in all formats will be missed. For Guptill, he has been brilliant for years. But the way things go in professional sports, that happens when other players during a time are in form," he added.

Guptill has not had a very good 2022. In 10 T20I matches this year, he has scored 232 runs at an average of 23.20, with no half-centuries and the best score of 45.

Back in August, Boult had requested New Zealand Cricket to release him from his central contract so that he could spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues. The move means the 33-year-old will have a significantly reduced role with the Blackcaps during his final years in the game, while still being eligible for selection if and when available.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner. (ANI)

