Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Sports Ministry observer and Returning Officer to conduct the Boxing Federation of India elections at the earliest, just a few days after the world body formed an interim committee to oversee the federation's affairs.

The High Court was critical of RO R.K. Gauba and Ministry observer Mayank Srivastava, who is the Sports Authority of India Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Khelo India Division, for failing to hold elections as per its earlier order.

The HC asked the RO and the ministry observer to issue a fresh election schedule before April 28, when the case is set to be heard again.

"Though it is clear cut contempt of order passed by this Court, but by way of indulgence and on the vehement request of learned Deputy Solicitor General of India, this Court adjourns the matter to 28.04.2025, enabling all respondents to file reply," the order read.

"...but this Court hopes and trusts that on or before next date of hearing, respondent No. 4 ensures that election of federation is conducted as per schedule fixed, if dates given in the same have expired, observer in consultation with the Returning Officer may fix fresh schedule and ensure that elections are held at the earliest."

The High Court had previously instructed the Sports Ministry to appoint an observer to oversee the election process.

The tenure of BFI office bearers ended on February 2. However, the election has been hampered by legal disputes and procedural delays.

While the election was scheduled for March 28, Gauba "paused" the process on March 21 following directives from the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh High Courts to reinstate names omitted from the Electoral College, including former union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

This exclusion stemmed from a March 7 directive by BFI President Ajay Singh.

Gauba noted that the BFI was seeking urgent intervention from a superior court due to the "conflicting orders" issued by the two high courts.

Thakur sought representation for the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association but was ruled ineligible on the grounds that he was not an elected member.

However, the Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed Thakur's disqualification from the Electoral College and instructed the BFI to extend the nomination period to facilitate his candidature.

Thakur, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, is expected to fight for the President's post.

On March 25, the Himachal HC rejected the BFI's appeal to overturn its decision to stay Thakur's disqualification from the Electoral College.

In recent months, the federation has been plagued by factionalism and infighting, prompting several BFI members, including two Vice Presidents, to approach World Boxing, the international governing body of the sport, seeking intervention.

Consequently, World Boxing formed a six-member interim committee on Monday to oversee the BFI's affairs, ensuring administrative continuity and management of domestic and international competitions, with Singh serving as chair.

