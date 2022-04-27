London [UK], April 26 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme is all set to join Surrey as a short-term replacement for the injured Kemar Roach.

Roach was signed for the opening two months of the County Championship 2022 with Surrey but ended up injuring his hamstring during their innings win against Hampshire.

"Following the injury to Kemar we are pleased to have secured Colin's services for the next three four-day games. He already has good experience of the county game and will add to the quality and balance of the team," said Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Surrey will also be strengthened by the arrival of Dan Worrall, the Australian seamer who has signed a three-year deal as a local player thanks to his British passport.

Worrall's arrival in the UK was delayed for family reasons, but he landed last week and was seen at The Oval during the Somerset fixture. He is set to make his debut against Gloucestershire, his former county. (ANI)

