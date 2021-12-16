Sydney [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that the five remaining Big Bash League (BBL) matches scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium, Perth will be relocated to alternate venues.

This includes the match between the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes, which had previously been confirmed as proceeding in Perth on Monday, December 20.

The decision to relocate all five matches has been taken due to state border controls and how they apply to entry into Western Australia, which means playing the matches at Optus Stadium is not possible.

All teams would have traveled through New South Wales or Victoria within 14 days prior to the matches and will be unable to enter Western Australia due to their classification as extreme risk jurisdictions.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: "We understand this is a disappointing decision for the Scorchers' passionate fanbase, but in the current environment we want to provide certainty for members, fans, players, match officials, and staff. While our preference was to play these matches in Perth, this was simply not possible under the current arrangements when all factors are taken into account."

"Our thanks go to the Scorchers for their understanding in these difficult circumstances. We are also grateful to all other affected Clubs, partners, broadcasters, and venues for their ongoing flexibility as we navigate our way through the season," he added. (ANI)

