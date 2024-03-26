Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], March 26 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) is gearing up for a bigger and better second edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) in June 2024. This year, the UPL promises to be a grand affair, kicking off with a dazzling opening ceremony featuring several Bollywood stars and popular singers.

To ensure a world-class experience, the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has joined forces with Sspark Company, a company with proven expertise in organizing major cricket leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T10. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between CAU and Sspark Company for the second edition of Uttarakhand Premier League. This partnership signifies a shift towards a franchise-based model, similar to the Indian Premier League, where teams will bid to acquire talented players from a pool.

The UPL will be held in the first week of June. The league will see a mix of local cricketers from the state of Uttarakhand and players from other states as well. The players and the teams will battle it out for the coveted trophy.

As the league unfolds, it will not only captivate spectators with its electrifying matches but also play a pivotal role in nurturing budding talents and elevating the overall standard of cricket within the state. With a strategic blend of sportsmanship and entertainment, the Uttarakhand Premier League is poised to create a lasting legacy that will contribute to the game's growth and development for years to come.

Mahim Verma, Secretary, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, expressed his excitement about the league's potential impact. He said, "We stand on the cusp of a remarkable cricketing journey as we proudly introduce second edition of the prestigious Uttarakhand Premier League. I would like to congratulate all the franchise owners for coming on board for this brand-new season. I am extremely excited that CAU has gone ahead with the UPL. This league is a remarkable opportunity for our young talents to shine and showcase their skills, propelling Uttarakhand to become a hub of cricketing prowess for India."

Echoing similar thoughts, Rajeev Khanna, Director, Sspark Managing Services, said, "UPL transcends being just a cricket tournament. it serves as a stage to spotlight Uttarakhand's athletic prowess, highlighting its talent pool. Our aim is for the state to evolve into a prime nurturing ground for scouts, underscoring its immense potential in the world of sports. We hope to engage fans like never before through this tournament."(ANI)

