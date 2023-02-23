New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) International cricketer Deepak Chahar has turned entrepreneur with his fantasy gaming venture Trade Fantasy Game founded with his wife Jaya Chahar, the gaming startup said in a statement.

The venture platform will be managed by JCDC Sports which aims to acquire 10 lakh users by financial year 2024.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Knockout Round Play-off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

JCDC Sports said that Chahar has 50 lakh fan base across various platforms and as brand ambassador of the company he will connect and engage with them.

"I have always been into sports and very passionate for online games. Being from the cricketing community, this venture was the best way to extend ourselves by entering the cricket fantasy space and taking the sport from the field to the gaming arena. As a sportsman, I am well placed to lend my expertise in development of TFG," Chahar said.

Also Read | FC Nantes vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Knockout Round Play-off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

TFG has developed a concept to reward users based on their engagement with the platform.

"The gaming industry has been witnessing fast paced growth and seeing a rise in gamers daily. Being from the cricketing community, this venture was the best way to extend ourselves by entering the cricket fantasy space and taking the sport from the field to the gaming arena," JCDC Sports founder and CEO Jaya Chahar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)