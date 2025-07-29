Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav attended Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday, as part of the ongoing observances during the holy month of Shravan (Sawan).

On his visit to the temple, the fast bowler told ANI,"...I have a different connection with Baba. Today is Nag Panchami, it is a good day. There can be nothing better than getting his blessings on this day. It is his call. It is said that you cannot come here without him calling you..."

Umesh Yadav made his debut for India in 2010 and has represented the country in all formats. In 141 international matches, he has taken 288 wickets at an average of 31.62 and best bowling figures of 6/88. He has taken three five-wicket hauls in his career and a ten-fer as well. With 170 wickets in 57 wickets at an average of 30.95, he was a crucial part of the Indian team, which dominated in their home conditions for over 12 years. He last played an international match for India in 2023, a Test match against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

Speaking about Shravan, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple in the early hours to witness the divine ritual, considered one of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple premises resonated with Vedic chants, the sounds of conch shells, temple bells, and devotional hymns.

Shravan, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Hinduism, particularly for the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

Devotees lined up to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.

According to belief, worshipping Lord Shiva during Shravan helps devotees attain peace and relief from worldly troubles. The month holds deep spiritual significance, marked by fasting, chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek, a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with holy substances such as milk, curd, honey, and water.

Every Monday (Somwar) of Shravan is considered highly auspicious and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, Shiva's divine consort. Many devotees observe strict fasts throughout the month, consuming only fruits, milk, and other fasting-appropriate foods. (ANI)

