New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1: From Chris Gayle to Gautam Gambhir, the cricketing fraternity across the globe extended warm greetings on Thursday on the occasion of the New Year 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a heartwarming post on X on the occasion of the New Year. "Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year," BCCI wrote. MS Dhoni Welcomes New Year 2026 With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva in Thailand (See Post).

BCCI Wishes a Happy New Year

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 🥳 🎇#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/l0AjVXFTK4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 1, 2026

In a post shared on X, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wrote, "Wishing our passionate fans at home and around the world a Happy New Year 2026 from all of us at Sri Lanka Cricket. May the year ahead bring joy, unity, and many proud moments in blue and gold."

Legendary West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle wished fans on the occasion of Happy New Year. In a post shared on X, the former cricketer wrote, "Happy New Year Everyone! Hope 2026 will be a better one. Wish Yall happiness and success."

Universe Boss Wishes Happy New Year

Happy New Year Everyone! Hope 2026 will be a better one 🙏🏿 Wish Yall happiness and success 👊🏿🥂🥃#UniverseBoss — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 1, 2026

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman extended warm greetings on the occassion of New Year. Laxman shared a heartwarming post on X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and successful New Year. May 2026 bring peace, purpose and progress."

VVS Laxman Wishes New Year On Social Media

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and successful New Year. May 2026 bring peace, purpose and progress🤗🤗#HappyNewYear #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/th4IhwNWqR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2026

Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan extended warm greetings on New Year. "Pichle saal Azmaaye bhi gaye the or nawaze bhi. Is saal nayi umeede. Happy New Year to everyone from Pathan family," the former Indian cricketer wrote on X. ‘Light of My Life’, Virat Kohli Rings In New Year 2026 With an Adorable Post for Wife Anushka Sharma.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble wishes fans a happy and healthy New Year. In a post shared on X, the legendary cricketer wrote, "Warm wishes for a happy and healthy New Year to everyone. Here's to new beginnings and a prosperous 2026 for all!"

"Warm Wishes To All"

Warm wishes for a happy and healthy New Year to everyone. Here's to new beginnings and a prosperous 2026 for all! — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 31, 2025

Current India men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartwarming post with his family on Instagram on ocassion of New Year. The post captioned," Entering 2026 hand in hand with my favourites! Happy New Year to all!"

India's Head Coach Celebrates New Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam (@gautamgambhir55)

Across the world, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends. (ANI)

