Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 25 (ANI): Following Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scripted another benchmark.

The Portuguese superstar now has scored the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.

CR7's brace against Al Akhdoud came in the 77th and 80th minute and helped his side clinch three points in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr's Sami Al-Najei made the first breakthrough of the game in the 13th minute. Najei's left-footed shot from the centre of the box gave an early lead to the home side.

The next goal of the game came in the second half when the 38-year-old placed a fiery right-footed shot from the right side of the box which beat the opponent's goalkeeper and landed in the bottom corner of the box.

Ronaldo's second goal was a pure masterclass when the legendary footballer kept a right-footed shot outside the 40-yard box and hammered the last nail of the game to clinch a 3-0 win against Al Akhdoud on Friday.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, following that he has played 42 matches for his new team and scored 36 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 13 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 15 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very long after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract.

In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals. (ANI)

