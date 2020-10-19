London [UK], October 19 (ANI): Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ayew revealed his health status on Sunday after missing Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

The 29-year-old striker has gone into self-isolation to treat himself.

The Ghana forward has been a regular player in Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace squad since the start of the season with four appearances in the Premier League.

"Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon. Stay safe," Ayew tweeted.

Crystal Palace are at 13th spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with seven points in five matches. (ANI)

