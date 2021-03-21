Johannesburg [South Africa], March 21 (ANI): Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Members' Council on Saturday rejected the interim board's proposal for a majority independent board citing that the latter was "imposing certain decisions without room for further exploration".

At a meeting on Saturday, the members' council advised the interim board that eight of its 14 participants voted against an independent board. This means the interim board is unable to complete one of its most pressing tasks as directed by the country's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa: to lay the framework for a new board in line with the 2012 Nicholson Commission. The interim board and minister are expected to address the public on further steps in the coming days, ESPNcricinfo reported."After the Interim Board had communicated its discussion document on the composition of the CSA Board, the various Representatives of the Members' Council underwent a comprehensive exercise of consultation with its Affiliates to seek input and obtain a mandate on what was put forward. The majority of the Affiliates rejected the proposals that were advanced by the Interim Board, specifically on areas that were non-negotiables. The Affiliates felt that the Interim Board was imposing certain decisions on the Members' Council without room for further exploration," read the CSA statement.

"It should be stressed at this stage that the proposals that were advanced by the Interim Board are far removed from the recommendations of the Nicholson Report. Therefore, it cannot be said that the Members' Council does not want to implement the recommendations of the Nicholson Report," it added.

The assertion that the Members' Council has disappointed the cricket community is unfair and unfortunate. The Members' Council had consulted with its Affiliates and obtained a mandate, which was duly communicated to the Interim Board. The Members' Council cannot deviate from the mandate of the constituency it serves. That would be irresponsible and dereliction of its responsibilities, CSA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)