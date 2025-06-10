Mumbai, June 10: Chennai Super Kings captain and India's top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed for Yorkshire until the end of the season. The 28-year-old will link up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of the Rothesay County Championship game against Surrey at Scarborough in July. He will also be available for selection in the Metro Bank One Day Cup and will stay with the White Rose until the end of the season. 'We Don't Blame You' Official County Championship Handle Takes Jibe At Virat Kohli Following Retirement Rumours Ahead Of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (Watch Video).

Yorkshire released a statement on Tuesday to announce the acquisition of the CSK captain, which read, "The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Gaikwad's campaign in the IPL's 18th season was cut short due to an injury, and he was later named in the India A squad for their current tour of England. However, despite earning a place in the squad, he wasn't picked in the final XI for both unofficial Tests.

The Pune native is a highly accomplished batter with six international ODI caps and 23 appearances in T20Is. Gaikwad can bat at any spot in the top four with his versatility. He became the fourth Indian to feature for Yorkshire after Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I'm excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country, and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire. I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship, and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware," Gaikwad said after joining the club. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Scalps Maiden Wicket in County Championship 2025, Cleans Up Caleb Jewell During Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match (Watch Video).

Head Coach Anthony McGrath expressed his delight at their latest acquisition and added, "I'm extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play. Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting lineup whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He's an exciting talent, and one I know is highly rated across the game."

"Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season," Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, added.

