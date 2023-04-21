Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

CSK are fielding an unchanged side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the previous game.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said he is going into the match with the same 16 players that were in the side -- including the four impact players -- during their previous match against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on April 18, adding that there will "be a change" in the playing XI.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

