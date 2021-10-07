Dubai, Oct 7 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.

Brief scores: 134/6 CSK in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 76; Ravi Bishnoi 1/25, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Chris Jordan 2/20). PTI

