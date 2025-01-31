Lahore [Pakistan], January 31: Opener Saim Ayub failed to win the race against time after he couldn't feature in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Men in Green won the last Champions Trophy event held in 2017. This time, Pakistan are hosting this 2025 edition, along with the UAE. Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar Azam stepped down from the role after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

This is the first 50-over ICC tournament since then. Rising star hitter Saim Ayub is a notable absentee, having sustained an ankle injury in Pakistan's New Year's Test in Cape Town, South Africa. "We understand how much he was looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and recognise how devastating it must be for him to miss a global event, especially when he is in such exceptional batting form. However, as a valuable asset to our team, we are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions," Asad Shafiq, a member of the National Selection Committee explained as quoted by the ICC official website.

Top-order batter Abdullah Shafique has also missed the cut, paving the way for Babar to secure one of the top-order roles. Veteran Fakhar Zaman has been brought in the mix, having played a monumental role in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. He scored his maiden ODI ton (114 off 106 deliveries) at The Oval, London, as Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to claim the silverware.

Also recalled to the squad are Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel. "Fakhar's opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy. Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub's absence," Shafiq said.

The same squad will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in the leadup to the Champions Trophy. They'll play in the tournament opener against New Zealand, in Karachi, before hype reaches fever-pitch for their hotly anticipated showdown with India in Dubai. Aaqib Javed will continue his role as Interim Coach, stepping in after Gary Kirsten's departure last October.

Pakistan's Group Stage Fixtures:

19 February - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi

23 February - Pakistan vs India, Dubai

27 February - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

Pakistan squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

