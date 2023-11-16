Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Ahead of the second semi-final game of the ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, a fan said that he wants an 'India vs Australia' match in the Finals of the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, a fan said that when India's team was weak, the Aussies used to defeat them and now the 'Men in Blue' should take revenge.

Also Read | Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella Stayed Up All Night To Watch India's Win Against New Zealand ICC Men's ODI World Cup Semi-Final.

The fan also praised Rohit Sharma's side's performance against New Zealand and added that yesterday's match was very good.

"I want an India vs Australia match in the Finals. When our team was not strong, they used to defeat us. Now, when our team is strong, we want to defeat them...Yesterday's match was very good," a fan said.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather Updates Live, SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Covers Removed from Eden Gardens Outfield, Toss to Go Ahead as Scheduled; Rain Threat Still Looms.

However, another Indian fan wanted South Africa in the Final. The fan praised the Proteas and said that South Africa has been scoring well and has a good track record at the ongoing ODI World Cup.

He concluded by saying, that India would win the Finals of the tournament.

"I want South Africa to play against India in the Finals...South Africa has been scoring well and has a good track record...India will win the Finals. The World Cup is ours, it will remain ours," another fan added.

Temmba Bavuma's South Africa had a great campaign at the extravagant tournament. After winning seven out of their nine league games they ended in second place on the tournament's standings.

On the other hand, Australia had a sloppy start to the tournament after losing their first two games. However, they gained momentum later in the tournament and maintained a seven-match winning streak. The Aussies ended their league stage in third place with 14 points.

The last time these two teams faced in the 10th match of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Proteas clinched a 134-run win against Pat Cummins' Australia in Lucknow.

Whichever teams win the second semi-final match in Kolkata, they will face the 'Men in Blue' in the Final of the tournament on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)