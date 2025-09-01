Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Dabang Delhi KC is set to ignite the mat as they are ready to kick start their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign against the Bengaluru Bulls on September 2.

The Season 8 champions aim to start with a win and build strong momentum early in the tournament.

Also Read | ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2025: England Cricket Team Hands Debut to Sonny Baker for Series Opener Against South Africa.

Head Coach Joginder Narwal, who previously led the team to glory as a player, expressed confidence in the squad's readiness and fighting spirit, "The team looks sharp and focused. I've won the title for Delhi as a player, now I'm determined to bring it home as a coach," Narwal said.

CEO Prashant Ramesh Mishra echoed the coach's optimism, highlighting the team's balance and depth this season. "We've built a solid squad that blends experience with youth. Our focus is on consistency, and we're ready to raid, defend, and dominate the mat," he said as quoted in PKL release.

Also Read | United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 and Who Will Win UAE vs AFG T20I?.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Fixtures - Season 12 (Vizag Leg)

September 2: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls

September 4: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 9: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriorz

September 11: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

Fans can expect an action-packed start as Delhi faces strong contenders early in the season. With a determined coach, a well-balanced squad, and a hunger to reclaim glory, Dabang Delhi K.C. is ready to make Season 12 memorable.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Squad for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Raiders: Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Akshit Dhull, Anil Gurjar, Neeraj Narwal, Vijay

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Deshwal, Gaurav Chhillar, Saurabh Nandal, Amir Hossein Bastami, Anurag Kumar, Mohit Narwal, Raman Singh

All Rounders: Amit, Arkam Shaikh, Ashish Sangwan, Naveen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)