Madison (Wisconsin), Jun 9 (AP) European Ryder Cup captains and teammates Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn won the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday, shooting a 7-under 64 in better-ball play for a four-stroke victory over four teams.

The tournament hosted by Steve Stricker — who tied for second with brother-in-law Mario Tiziani — switched to the team format this year, giving the PGA Tour Champions its only team event.

Clarke and Bjorn finished at 32-under 181 at TPC Wisconsin. They opened with a better-ball 59 and shot a 58 on Saturday in a scramble round.

"We just were focused on not doing anything stupid,” Clarke said. “Like we did all we can try and give ourselves two putts, two opportunities, both hit in the fairway and we did that.”

The 56-year-old Clarke, from Northern Ireland, won for the fifth time on the 59-and-over tour. The 54-year-old Bjorn, from Denmark, won his first Champions title.

"We both are hard workers, always have been,” Bjorn said. "And obviously Darren and I, we've known each other for 30-plus years and been through the tour life together and played Ryder Cups together and done a lot of things together. To do this together is pretty special."

Stricker and Tiziani closed with a 65 to match the teams of Alex Cejka-Soren Kjeldsen (59), Doug Barron-Dicky Pride (69) and Steve Flesch-Paul Goydos (64) at 28 under.

Stricker played through injuries.

"My body just isn't feeling that well," Stricker said. "Got some things to deal with, try to take care of it. I still enjoy playing but I don't enjoy playing the way I feel today."

Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker were another stroke back after a 63. Ernie Els, the winner last year in individual play, teamed with Tim Herron for a 66 that left them 26 under. AP

