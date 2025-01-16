London [UK], January 16 (ANI): Daryl Mitchell has been officially appointed as the chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) after serving in an interim capacity for the past six months.

A former Worcestershire captain and accomplished cricketer with 39 first-class centuries to his name, Mitchell previously served as PCA chair from 2017 to 2021. He later took on the roles of director of cricket operations and chief operating officer.

His interim leadership began following Rob Lynch's departure to the MCC as director of cricket and operations. After the position was publicly advertised late last year, Mitchell emerged as the top choice and has now secured the role on a permanent basis.

Mitchell's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the PCA as it seeks to rebuild its strained relationship with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The players' union previously expressed frustration over a perceived breakdown in collaboration, particularly in two contentious areas, changes to No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) and the distribution of additional funds in The Hundred's salary structure. The men's county cricket schedule has also been a longstanding issue of contention between the PCA and ECB.

"I am delighted to have been entrusted by the PCA players' committee and the board to lead the association as the chief executive," Mitchell said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Representing players has been a key part of my life since I became a PCA rep in 2009," he added.

"Evolution is the key to the future of our members and the PCA and forging even stronger relations with players is crucial to the future of our game. Being a cricketer in today's world provides a wealth of opportunity, albeit with challenges and greater complexities than ever before for our members to navigate, both collectively and as individuals," he said.

As Mitchell steps into this leadership role, the PCA will also see changes at the top, with James Harris' second term as chair set to conclude in February. Harris, who was part of the interview panel alongside PCA president Eoin Morgan, praised Mitchell as the standout candidate from a very strong pool of applicants.

Mitchell's previous position as chief operating officer is now vacant, as the PCA moves forward under his leadership. (ANI)

