Day 5 of the Australian Open (AO) 2025 was filled with interesting and action-packed matches with players fighting hard with each other to book their place in the next round of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament. In a round of few upsets, Thursday was one of the interesting days in the Australian Open 2025. Tenth seed Danielle Collins overcame a second-set scare to defeat Destanee Aiava 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2. Collins reaches the third round, where she faces her countrymate USA's Madison Keys in the Australian Open 2025. Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his class after he lost the first set against Australian wildcard Tristan Schoolkate. The defending champion defeated Tristan 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the next round of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament. Angry Daniil Medvedev Smashes Net Camera, Breaks His Racquet During First-Round Win Over Kasidit Samrej at Australian Open 2025 (Watch Video).

18-year-old Joao Fonseca from Brazil suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. The Brazilian lost the match 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round. Holger Rune thrashed Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a thrilling contest at John Cain Arena. Sixth seed Elena Rybakina secured a dominant win over American 17-year-old wildcard Iva Jovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the next round of the Australian Open 2025. In a heartbreaking moment for the Indian fans, India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and the USA's Ryan Seggerman suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Harri Helliovaara and Henry Patten 7-6, 6-1

Novak Djokovic Sets Record For Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Played in Open Era, Surpasses Roger Federer's Feat During Australian Open 2025 Second Round Match Against Jaime Faria.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 5

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina secured an easy victory against unseeded Chinese Wang Yafan, winning 6-2, 6-0. Daria advances to the third round of the Australian Open 2025.

The 2021 US Champion, Emma Raducanu, defeated America's Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-5, to move to the next round of the ongoing Grand Slam tournament.

18th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanvoic 6-4, 6-2. America Emma Navarro thrashed unseeded Chinese Wang Xiyu 6-3 3-6 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated 16th seed Denis Shapovalov 7-6(3), 7-6(6), 6-2. Lorenzo reached the third round for the first time in his career.

Day 6 of the Australian Open 2025 is expected to be another interesting day with several big names will be back in action. Aryna Sabalenka, Clara Tauson, Naomi Osaka, and Alexander Zverev are among some big names fighting hard to reach the next round of the Australian Open 2025.

