New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct during their match against the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season in Mullanpur.

The match took place on Thursday and MI went on to win the game by nine runs. The IPL released a statement on Saturday to announce that both players committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and admitted to the offence as well.

"Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been fined for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during their team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," IPL said in a statement.

"David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement concluded.

Recapping the match, star speedster Jasprit Bumrah's (3/21) and Gerald Coetzee's (3/32) influential spells, along with a scintillating 78-run knock from Surya Kumar Yadav, helped the Mumbai Indians defeat the Punjab Kings by nine runs.

MI survived an unprecedented Ashutosh Sharma (61 off 28) blitz after Suryakumar Yadav's 78 helped the visitors post 192/7.

After the win, MI played seven matches, and registered three wins and four defeats. The five-time champions are in the seventh spot with six points and a negative run rate of 0.133.

MI will face table-toppers Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipiur. (ANI)

