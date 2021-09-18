Espoo [Finland], September 18 (ANI): Finland won their Davis Cup tie against India after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead here at Espoo Metro Areena on Day 2 of World Group I first round on Saturday.

The duo from Finland Harri Heliovaara and Henri Kontinen defeated the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan by 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in one hour and 28 minutes.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the do-or-die match for the Indian team, the visitors started very carefully and held the service throughout. But in tie-break, the Finnish duo came clutch as they broke the serve of visitors to take the one-set lead.

The second set also played out the same as the teams held their service and hosts again held their nerves better to win the tie for Finland.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Southampton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Match four of the tie will be played between Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Earlier on Friday, straight-set victories for Otto Virtanen and Emil Ruusuvuori handed Finland a 2-0 lead over India after the opening day of play.

Virtanen overcame a ranking gap of more than 250 places to defeat Indian No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 7-6(1) before Ruusuvuori recorded a 6-4, 7-5 triumph against Ramkumar Ramanathan to leave Finland on the brink of victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)