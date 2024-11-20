Mumbai, November 20: Following his retirement from professional tennis after the Davis Cup clash against the Netherlands on his home soil, legendary Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal expressed that he is extremely privileged to have turned one of his hobbies into an illustrious career and added that he moves into next chapter of his life with a "peace of mind". The professional tennis journey of 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal came to an end with a straight-set loss to Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp by 6-4, 6-4 in the opening encounter of Spain's quarterfinal match against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup on Wednesday morning. Rafael Nadal Breaks Down In Tears As Spain's National Anthem Plays Ahead of Davis Cup 2024 Tennis Match Against Netherlands (Watch Video).

Later, young sensation Carlos Alcaraz showcased why he is one of the best out now, levelling the scoreline with a convincing 7-6 (0), 6-3 win against Tallon Griekspoor. But later, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were defeated 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) in the doubles decider which sent the Netherlands into the next round.

Speaking after the match as quoted by ATP's official website, Nadal said amid "Vamos, Rafa" (let's go, Rafa in Spanish) chants, "I am the one who should be thankful... to so many people that it is difficult to know where to start."

To the fans, Nadal thanked them for their exceptional support, for always helping him "win the next point" and "pushing him to fight" whenever things got tough. Rafael Nadal Loses to Botic van de Zandschulp by Straight Sets in Singles Tie of Spain vs Netherlands Davis Cup 2024 Quarterfinal.

"In Spain and in the world in general, I have felt super fortunate to receive so much affection," he added.

Nadal extended his congratulations to the opponents, but also his teammates, saying, "I would like to thank the entire Spanish team who are here. All of you have allowed me to play in this Davis Cup. It did not turn out as we wanted, I gave everything I had. Many of the most emotional moments of my career have been with many of the people who are here, it has been a huge privilege. We have achieved so many amazing things together and now it is time for you all to keep achieving them."

Nadal expressed that a player does not want this moment of retirement to truly come, but his body does not want to play tennis anymore.

"You have to accept the situation, I feel super privileged. I have been able to make one of my hobbies into my career, and it was much longer than I would have imagined. I can only be grateful to life," he added. Roger Federer Pens Emotional Tribute for Rafael Nadal Ahead of Spaniard's Impending Retirement, Says 'You Made Me Enjoy the Game Even More' (See Post).

He also thanked the press, tennis institutions and fraternity for their support throughout that kept him going and also had a special message for his family and team, who were in the stands.

"I am calm because I received an education that allows me to approach my new life with peace of mind. I have a great family around me who help me," he said with a tear in his eye.

After his loss to Botic, Nadal had also said that it has been an emotional day for him.

"I knew it could be my last match as a professional tennis player. The moments leading up to it were emotional, kind of difficult to handle, in general. So many emotions. I tried to do it as well as possible. I tried to have the best attitude possible, with the necessary energy, whatever the result. There was a glimmer of hope at the end, but it was not to be. My opponent was better than me today and that is that," he added.

Having not played competitive tennis since the second round of the Paris Olympics in a loss to Novak Djokovic in July, Nadal had been just practising on the court since then and felt ready to be able to play for his captain, David Ferrer.

"The decision was made that I would play. We knew it was a slightly risky decision. David had seen us all practising and we all thought I was the right player for the match. I tried, it was not to be, in the end, you cannot control your level, just your attitude, your energy, and your determination. That did not let me down. I simply was not able to do what was required to get Spain a point," he said. Davis Cup 2024: Rafael Nadal and Spain Tennis Team’s Captain David Ferrer Remain Quiet on His Participation.

Nadal bows out of the sport with 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles. He also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He was also successful in the US Open, winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. The 38-year-old secured 92 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour-level titles, including 36 ATP Masters championship trophies.

He also secured an Olympic gold medal in men's doubles back in the 2016 Rio Olympics, making him one of three men's stars besides Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi to have completed a career golden slam by winning an Olympic gold and all major grand slam titles. Nadal is also known as the 'Master of Clay Court', having won 63 of his titles on clay surfaces.

