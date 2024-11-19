Roger Federer penned an emotional note for Rafael Nadal as a tribute to him ahead of his impending retirement. Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal had announced that he would call it quits on his illustrious tennis career after the Davis Cup. Taking to Instagram, the Swiss tennis legend penned a long note where he praised Rafael Nadal for the impact he has had on his game and also recalled some of the epic moments that the two have shared together on a tennis court. Roger Federer also his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup where he shared the court with Rafael Nadal would always go down as one of the 'most special moments' of his career and ended stating, "Your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next." ‘Don’t Leave Tennis Man’ Novak Djokovic Makes Heartfelt Request From Rafael Nadal During Six Kings Slam 2024 (Watch Video).

Roger Federer's Emotional Tribute for Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

