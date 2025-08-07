Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Pro Panja League Season 2 continued its thrilling journey on Day 2 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior.

The day witnessed fierce competition and surprising upsets as contesting franchises Jaipur Veers, Kiraak Hyderabad, Rohtak Rowdies and Sher-E-Ludhiana battled for supremacy, according to a release from Pro Panja League.

The matches, staged specifically at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports, highlight the Pro Panja league's (co-founders Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani) commitment to inclusivity and bringing the sport to diverse venues, following a successful hosting event in Gwalior city. In a specially recognized talent and strength, Harsh Sharma was awarded the player of the day by co-founder Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani.

The atmosphere in the arena was electric, with the audience erupting in thunderous acclaim and fervent cheering for their favourite arm-wrestling stars. The crowd's enthusiasm was particularly evident for renowned athletes like Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers, known as one of India's strongest 90kg players, Chandan Behera of Kiraak Hyderabad, India's strongest specially-abled arm wrestler, and Yogesh Chaudhary of Jaipur Veers, the strongest woman arm wrestler in India.

In the undercard fixtures, Jaipur Veers and Kiraak Hyderabad faced off. Abhishek Prakash secured a 2-0 victory for Jaipur Veers against Dheeraj Singh of Kiraak Hyderabad in the 80 kg category, while Avilie Zuyire of Kiraak Hyderabad defeated Abdul Kadir of Jaipur Veers with a 2-0, in the 90 kg category. Rachna Jatav then claimed a 2-0 win for Kiraak Hyderabad against Sweta Rajawat of Jaipur Veers in the 55 kg category.

The second undercard fixture pitted Rohtak Rowdies against Sher-e-Ludhiana. Dara Singh Handa emerged victorious for Rohtak Rowdies with a 2-0 win over Shivam Rajput of Sher-e-Ludhiana in the 100 kg category. Sanu Joy of Sher-E-Ludhiana then secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Deepankar Mech of Rohtak Rowdies in the 70 kg category, despite an initial early pin review. Wrapping up the undercard was Kritika Das winning 2-0 for Sher E Ludhiana against Rita Sengnerpi of Rohtak Rowdies in the 55 kg category.

The main card action continued the high-stakes battles. The first main card fixture saw Jaipur Veers take on Kiraak Hyderabad. Siddhant Kathuria of Jaipur Veers dominated Siddharth Malakar of Kiraak Hyderabad 5-0 in the 90 kg category, followed by Yogesh Chaudhary's commanding 10-0 victory over Kirtika Bamel of Kiraak Hyderabad in the 65 kg+ category. Chandan Behera sealed another win for Kiraak Hyderabad, defeating Manoj Patel of Jaipur Veers 10-0 in the specially abled category.

The final main card fixture of the day was between Sher-e-Ludhiana and Rohtak Rowdies, where Harsh Sharma of Rohtak Rowdies claimed an 8-1 victory with sheer strength against Harkomal Gill of Sher-e-Ludhiana in the 80 kg category. His skill was also recognised well in a special player of the day award by the co-founders of the Pro Panja League

In the second participation, Pranjit Sakia of Rohtak Rowdies dominated over Nawab Singh of Sher E Ludhiana with a 5-0 score. Dominating in the women's category, Theertha of Sher-E-Ludhiana secure 5-2 win over Nirmal Devi of Rohtak Rowdies, ending the event's proceedings

Day 2's results showcased the growing talent and thrilling nature of the league, leaving fans eager for the upcoming matches. Kiraak Hyderabad continued its dominance from the previous day, securing another victory in the undercard and multiple main card wins. Gwalior's role as host city for the second season further enhanced the league's growing influence and provided a platform for both established stars and emerging talent to shine. (ANI)

