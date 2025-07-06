Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): The fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 saw Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir register victories in their respective Division 'C' matches at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

With their wins, Division 'C' matches of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 came to an end with Hockey Himachal from Pool A and Assam Hockey from Pool B being promoted to Division 'B' after topping their respective pools, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Ritika Tigga (3', 14', 58'), Jyoshna Ekka (9, 52'), and Captain Roshni Burh's (54') impressive performances helped Assam Hockey secure a victory over Telangana Hockey, who despite Anu Kumari (46') and A Varshitha's (22') valiant efforts were not able to turn the match in their favour. In the second Division 'C' match of the day, Goans Hockey, despite an early goal by Vaydande Bhumika Bhima (5') were not able to hold their lead for long and lost 1-4 to Hockey Jammu & Kashmir with Akshra Dutta (9', 46') Kumari Shivani (23') and Maniksha Devi (59') scoring for the winning team.

Meanwhile in Division 'B' matches, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Manipur Hockey and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey registered victories against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka and Kerala Hockey respectively.

After goalless first half, Chhattisgarh Hockey's Dubee Rawat (36') opened the scoreboard in the 36th minute and was soon followed by teammate Shyamlee Ray (43') who gave the team with their second goal. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu tried to make a comeback in the final Quarter but despite captain Jovina Defny Mj (59') valiant effort were not able to save the game and lost 2-1.

In the next match between Manipur Hockey and Hockey Karnataka, Manipur's Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (56', 56') scored two back-to-back goals within a minute to secure a victory for Manipur Hockey in the final Quarter.

Meanwhile, in the final match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey had a dominating 6-1 victory over Kerala Hockey with Manshi Yadav (6'), Riya Gaud (19'), Divya (10'), Mansi Saroj (23', 60') and Princi Yadav (47') scoring for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Kerala Hockey's solitary goal being scored by Shalini Mungamuri (34'). (ANI)

