New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Capitals posted 162 for right against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, KL Rahul top-scored with a 39-ball 41 but DC lost wickets in regular intervals before Tristan Stubbs' 18-ball 34 lifted them to a competitive total.

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans.

Bhuveshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) snapped three and two wickets respectively.

Krunal Pandya (1/28) and Yash Dayal (1/42) accounted for one wicket each.

Also Read | DC 162/8 in 20 Overs | DC vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Tristan Stubbs Takes Hosts to Fighting Total.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 162 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 41; Bhuveshwar Kumar 3/33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)