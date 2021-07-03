Worcester [UK], July 3 (ANI): Skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver played knocks of 46 and 49 respectively before Deepti Sharma picked three wickets to restrict England to 219 in the third and final ODI against India on Saturday.

England collapsed from 151/3 to 219/10 in 14 overs as Indian bowlers kept it tight in the second half of the hosts' innings not allowing the batters to slog.

It was an all-round bowling performance from the Indian side as every bowler, who bowled picked at least a wicket.

Put in to bat first, England got off to a bad start as they lost Tammy Beaumont for a duck in the second over. It was Beaumont's first duck in ODIs since November 2016.

Lauren Winfield Hill (36) and Heather Knight then stitched a solid partnership to steady the ship before Sneh Rana struck in her first over to reduce England at 68/2 in the 17th over.

Meanwhile, England skipper Knight crossed 3000 ODI runs and became the fourth woman from her country to achieve the feat.

But her stint at the crease soon ended as she fell four runs short of a fifty. Harmanpreet dismissed the England skipper as Knight slog-swept to Shikha at deep midwicket.

Amy Ellen Jones and Natalie Sciver then built a brief partnership to take England over the 150-run mark in the 33rd over. But the hosts lost three wickets in quick intervals as India denied any chance of slogging to the England batters.

Smriti Mandhana ran around from deep mid-wicket to take a sensational catch to dismiss Sciver (49) while Poonam Yadav bamboozled Katherine Brunt to reduce England to 177/6.

Wickets didn't stop falling in the death overs as England could only manage 219 in the 47 overs (reduced due to rain).

Brief scores: England 219/10 (Natalie Sciver 49, Heather Knight 46; Deepti Sharma 3-47) vs India (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)