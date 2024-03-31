Paris, Mar 31 (AP) Forward Romain Del Castillo scored a late goal on Sunday as Brest moved back into second place in the French league standings with a 1-0 win at Lorient.

Brest, the surprise package of the French season, was battered for long spells and relied on goalkeeper Marco Bizot to stay in the game.

Del Castillo bagged the winner with five minutes left with a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner from Kamory Doumbia's assist. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Bizot made a final decisive save in the 90th minute to deny Darlin Yongwa's header from close range.

Brest finished the match with 10 men following midfielder Billal Brahimi's straight red card in added time for a dangerous tackle from behind.

The result moved Brest back into second place, one point above Monaco, which had leapfrogged the Brittany side with a 5-2 thrashing of Metz on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain has a nine-point lead over Brest before facing bitter rival Marseille later on Sunday in French soccer's biggest game. AP

