New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar was on Wednesday officialy appointed as the assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

As reported by PTI on Tuesday, Agarkar will join the team after his completing his commentating duties for India's home series against Sri Lanka beginning on Thursday.

"I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season," Agarkar said, on the development in a team statement.

He is looking forward to work with captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting.

"I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant.

"And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories."

The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ponting, Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

