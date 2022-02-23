India and Sri Lanka would take on each other in the first T20I of the three-match series in Lucknow. The match would be played at the Ekana Sportz City and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The hosts would be very high on confidence and momentum after securing a clean sweep over West Indies in the T20I series, which finished a few days ago. Despite injury setbacks in the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar, India have a strong enough bench to take on the islanders. India would also have veterans Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja return to the team and it would be interesting to see how captain Rohit Sharma designs his team for this series. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Lucknow

Sri Lanka on the other hand, are entering this series on the back of a defeat against Australia. They would surely be low on confidence but a new series, in pretty much homelike conditions would be an ideal way for them to have a fresh start and put up an inspired performance against India. Meanwhile, fans looking to make Dream11 teams for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I can scroll below.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Ishan Kishan (IND) can be your pick for the wicketkeeper's slot.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND) can be the batters in your team.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Venkatesh Iyer (IND) can be picked as the all-rounders in your IND vs SL Dream11 team.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Maheesh Theeksana (SL) can make up the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, 1st T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Venkatesh Iyer (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Lahiru Kumara (SL) and Maheesh Theeksana (SL)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team while Dasun Shanaka (SL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

