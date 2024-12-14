New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals are geared up for the WPL 2025 Player Auction on Sunday, as they look to fine-tune their existing squad.

"I'm not too worried about having the smallest purse in the room because we've got a relatively small amount of shopping to do. We've done our discussions leading up to the auction, and our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We're confident of filling in the minor gaps and making our squad most complete," said head coach Jonathan Batty as quoted by the Delhi Capitals press release.

Ahead of the auction, Delhi Capitals had released Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari.

"We look at stats, a whole lot of data, and also integrate it all with the wealth of experience that's there already. Sourav Ganguly's experience in the game is second to none in world cricket. We pick his brain on how we can improve, what we can look to do in the auction as well," Batty said as the release added.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in both editions of the Women's Premier League.

The list of retained players by all the franchises ahead of the next Women's Premier League (WPL) season was announced last month. Across the five franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, have been retained, securing each team's core lineup for the upcoming season.

Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu.

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari, Laura Harris, and Poonam Yadav. (ANI)

