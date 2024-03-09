New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Indian athlete Devendra Jhajharia was elected as the new president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday.

The 42-year-old javelin thrower, who has secured three medals at the Paralympics, including two golds and a silver, was elected to the top post of the organisation and has taken over the post from Deepa Malik, a Paralympics silver medalist athlete.

The Sports Ministry had in February this year suspended the government recognition of PCI "due to delay in holding the election after the expiry of the term of the executive committee of PCI" and non-compliance with its guidelines. The Sports Ministry had said PCI's decision to hold the election on March 28 "is willful, intentional, and without any valid reason."

Following the suspension, PCI announced that the elections will be held on March 9 in New Delhi.

The Sports Ministry on last Tuesday revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect.

Conveying the reasons for its decision, the Sports Ministry said in a letter to the Paralympic Committee of India that the main ground for suspension is being addressed and PCI will be hosting the 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup later this month. (ANI)

