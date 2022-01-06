Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], January 6 (ANI): New Zealand batter Devon Conway is looking forward to the second Test against Bangladesh and feels that his side needs to keep the game simple to even out the series.

Ebadot Hossain picked up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bangladesh got a historic win over New Zealand in the first Test here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

"Obviously, we are going to go back to the drawing board and look at where we can improve from the previous test and try to rectify that as quick as possible and implement it in the next, which is a crucial one for us as a group," said Devon Conway in a statement.

"For us it is about doing the basics really well again and not try to over-complicate things. It is pretty much a must-win game for us. We know the surface really good here at Hagley, so we just got to go and execute our skills best as possible and get the right result this time," he added.

The first innings of both teams took majority of the first four days of the test. Kiwis scored 328 runs in the first innings led by Devon Conway's 122-run performance.

Bangladesh responded with 458 runs for their stint with the bat, with the score being helped by big performances from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (78), Najmul Hossain Shanto (64), Mominul Haque (88), and Liton Das (86).

New Zealand's second-inning batting efforts crumbled at the hands of a 6-wicket spell by Ebadat Hossain that ultimately meant that the Kiwis could only set a target of 39 runs for Bangladesh to chase down, which they did with ease to earn their first win in New Zealand, first-ever win vs New Zealand, and their first-ever test win against a top-five team in the world.

The second and final Test match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on January 9 and conclude on January 13.

The test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

