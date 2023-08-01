Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Dhawal Kulkarni was on Tuesday named captain of the Mumbai side, which will participate in the upcoming Buchi Babu Tournament in Chennai.

The tournament, an annual invitational event organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, is returning after a gap of six years and will be played from August 15 to September 5.

The Mumbai team's announcement was made after the senior selection committee, headed by Raju Kulkarni, met at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy here.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has gone without a half-century in the Duleep Trophy and the ongoing Deodhar Trophy, has been named in the 16-member squad, which also features seamer Tushar Deshpande.

The tournament, played in multi-day format, has witnessed some big names of Indian cricket compete in the past.

A regular feature in the domestic circuit, the tournament -- organised to herald the new cricket season -- was last held in 2017.

The competition was not held in 2018 due to domestic fixtures being allotted to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The advent of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the state's T20 competition, has also resulted in the tournament not finding a place in the calendar.

Mumbai squad: Dhawal Kulkarni (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Jay Bista, Prasad Pawar (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Suryansh Shedge, Sarfaraz Khan, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Harsh Tanna.

