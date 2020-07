London, Jul 8 (AP) Tottenham defender Eric Dier was given a four-match ban on Wednesday for climbing into the stands to confront a fan after his team's loss in the FA Cup in March.

After Tottenham lost a penalty shootout to Norwich, Dier made his way to an area of the field in front of the stand where his younger brother, Patrick, and family sit.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Ben Stokes Walks As Captain For The First Time For ENG (Watch Video).

Dier was verbally abused by a spectator, then entered the stand and clambered over rows of seats after seeing his brother in a tussle with the same spectator.

There was no physical exchange and the matter was not pursued by the Metropolitan Police after a brief investigation.

Also Read | Joe Root Becomes Father for the Second Time, Shares First Picture of Newborn Daughter.

The Football Association charged Dier with misconduct, with an independent panel finding his actions to be "threatening." As well as the ban, he was fined 40,000 pounds ($50,000) and warned about his future conduct.

Dier will miss four of Tottenham's remaining five league matches as the team tries to qualify for European competition. The team is in eighth place.

Dier has regained his place in the team since the restart of the league following its three-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak. He has been playing at center back, having been deployed in midfield by Tottenham in recent years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)