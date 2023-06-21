Beroun, Jun 21 (PTI) Diksha Dagar will carry her fine form into the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open as the Ladies European Tour is set for another action-packed week at the Royal Beroun Golf Club.

Diksha, who was third last week, after sharing the lead at one stage in the final round, has risen to 22nd on the Race to Costa Del Sol.

She will have a lot of company in fellow Indians, as Pranavi Urs has an invitation this week, alongside regulars like 2022 Hero Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari.

Asian Games-bound Pranavi, who topped her domestic Tour, the Hero WPG Tour in India, is now dividing her time between the LET and the Epson Tour in the United States.

Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari are looking at finding form as the second half of the season looms large.

Diksha has been paired with Ana Dawson of the Isle of Man and Eleanor Givens and they will tee off in the afternoon, while Pranavi plays alongside Pasqualle Coffa of the Netherlands and Anne-Lise Caudal of France and they go out in the morning at 9.24 am from the tenth tee.

The first Indian to see action will be Ridhima, who plays with Mim Sangkapong of Thailand and Lee Ann Bramwell of Wales at 8.07 am.

Vani goes even earlier at 8.40 am with Elena Moosman of Switzerland and Anna Magnusson of Sweden from the first and Amandeep Drall will tee off with Helen Tamy Kreuzer of Germany and Laura Gomez Ruiz of Spain just after noon.

A whole host of home favourites are in town ready to play in front of a home crowd including last week's LET winner Krystina Napoleaova, who clinched her maiden LET title at the Amundi German Masters.

Klara Davidson Spilkova finished as the second top Czech player in the 2022 edition coming up just one shot short to tie for second place and she is back hoping to go one better and claim her third LET title, following her second win in the KPMG Women's Irish Open last year.

She is fourth in the Race to Costa del Sol and could go to the top with a win or a second place finish this week, depending on how Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino does.

The young Spanish star has the opportunity to overtake leader Aditi Ashok by effectively making the cut, finishing in 62nd place or better.

Aditi Ashok is not in the field this week as she plays at the Major, the KPMG PGA Championships.

The club is hosting the event for the fourth consecutive year, following victories by Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, and Czech amateur Jana Melichova in the last three years respectively.

A field of 126 players will take the course this week in a 54-hole stroke play format where there will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 60 professionals and ties.

