Mumbai, January 23: The much-anticipated return to domestic cricket for India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner in Tests Yashasvi Jaiswal was a huge disappointment as the duo was dismissed cheaply in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, here on Thursday. Rohit and Jaiswal had paired up for the first time ever for defending champions Mumbai, but it was not a happy return to the domestic grind for the star cricketers who were dismissed for 3 and 4 respectively. Shubman Gill Fails To Impress, India Opener Gets Dismissed For Four During Punjab vs Karnakata Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Jaiswal was pinned in front of the wicket by J&K's right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who made the most of the fresh wicket to move the new ball dangerously off the surface here at the BKC Ground. But it was the manner in which the India captain fell that was disappointing. Looking to force the ball on the on side, Rohit got a leading edge which was caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

Interestingly, Dogra took the field wearing the No. 9 jersey that is usually worn by Yudhvir Singh, thus creating some confusion. The 31-year-old Umar continued to make inroads as he ended Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's resistance by cleaning him up for 12. Mohammed Siraj Gears Up for Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Clash Between Hyderabad and Vidarbha (Watch Video).

While the turnout to watch the India cricketing stars at the stadium was low, those in nearby buildings, who were watching the action from their office floors, returned to work soon after the 37-year-old Rohit was dismissed.

Jaiswal was the first to emerge from the dressing room in the morning after Rahane chose to bat, while Rohit came in slightly later.

