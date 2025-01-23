Hoping to gain form, Shubman Gill captained Punjab in their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Karnataka but failed to get beyond the four-run mark, getting dismissed for as many. Gill's stay lasted just eight balls before Abhilash Shetty got the better of ace India batter, whose place in the national side is uncertain after a poor BGT 2024-25. Gill apart from making a comeback to domestic cricket is also captaining Punjab in the crucial must-win match. Additional Security, Increased Seating for Rohit Sharma’s First Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match in a Decade.

Shubman Gill Fails To Impress In Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Shubman Gill falls for 4 (8) in Ranji Trophy. Tough season continues. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/pSWVJxqiao — Over and out (@Over_and_out1) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)