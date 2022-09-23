Dromoland Castle, Sep 23 (PTI) The Indian quartet of Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik, Amandreep Drall and Diksha Dagar endured a disappointing start at the KPMG Women's Irish Open golf tournament.

Vani, who has shown sparks of good form this season, and Diksha, who indicated a return to form, shot even par 72 each and were the best among the Indians at Tied-67th.

Tvesa, who has struggled this year, was 1-over 73 in T-78, and Amandeep shot 74 and was T-93.

Vani had two birdies on 15th and 16th and she dropped a couple of shot on the second and 14th. Diksha, on the other hand, had two birdies and three bogeys on the front side of the Dromoland Castle course and she had one birdie and no bogeys on the back nine as she totalled 72.

Alexandra Swayne and Lina Boqvist fired opening rounds of 7-under 65 to sit at the top of the leader board on the first day. The duo enjoyed the better of the conditions at Dromoland Castle with sunshine all afternoon following the morning's rainfall.

For LET rookie Swayne, who began her round on the 10th tee, her only bogey of the day came at the 12th before she rolled in four birdies. Further birdies on the second, fifth, seventh and ninth holes ensured the U.S. Virgin Islands native carded a round of seven-under-par on day one.

It was a similar story for Sweden's Boqvist who also started on the 10th tee and rolled in five birdies on her front nine including four consecutively from 15 to 18.

The 31-year-old then dropped her only shot of the day on the second hole before making additional birdies on the third, sixth and seventh holes.

Three players are in a tie for third place on six-under-par with England's Annabel Dimmock, Czechia's Klara Spilkova and France's Anne-Lise Caudal all shooting rounds of 66.

It was an interesting start to the day for Dimmock who made a double bogey on her first hole but that was soon forgotten with a pair of eagle twos on the 12th and 15th holes.

Seven players are in a tie for sixth place on five-under-par including home favourite and Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire.

The cut will applied at the end of the second round with the top 60 professionals and ties making it through to the weekend.

