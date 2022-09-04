Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): Odisha FC maintained their perfect record in the Durand Cup with a 1-0 win over Army Green at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Juggernauts have won all their group games without conceding a single goal and will now go into the quarter-finals with full confidence.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for AUS vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 Match in Queensland.

Josep Gombau's men started the game on the front foot with Nandhakumar Sekar and Raynier Fernandes going close with their attempts in the first fifteen minutes.

Odisha FC continued to dominate proceedings in the first half but couldn't make the most of the half chances that came their way as the game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Also Read | Formula 1: Max Verstappen Wins Dutch Grand Prix 2022; George Russel, Charles Leclerc Finish on Podium.

Gombau freshened things up at the interval as Odisha FC continued to create chances. However, Nandhakumar failed to keep his attempt on goal in the 51st minute.

Army Green continued to frustrate Odisha FC as the half wore on but just when it felt that Odisha FC would struggle to break down the Armed Forces side, Martin showed composure inside the box to finally take a chance in the 83rd minute.

Odisha FC continued to look for goals despite taking the lead but could not add to their tally.

Martin's goal, however, was enough to settle the contest as Odisha FC walked away with all three points as they finished Group D on top of the points charts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)