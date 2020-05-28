Sports News | Dutch Grand Prix Postponed Till 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Zandvoort [Netherlands], May 28 (ANI): Due to the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the inaugural Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix has been postponed till 2021.

"The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula 1, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with fans present this year. Therefore, it has been decided that the race will not take place this season and the inaugural race will now take place during the 2021 season. All tickets remain valid for the new race," the organisers said in a statement.

The race was originally scheduled to take place on May 3 but was called off due to the pandemic. The organisers previously hoped to find a place for it on the revised 2020 F1 calendar, but have now conceded this will not happen.

The first edition of the Dutch Grand Prix will now take place in 2021. Together with the motorsport federation FIA, Formula 1 will determine the schedule for 2021 and with that the new date of the competition.

"We were completely ready for this first race and we still are. An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved," Jan Lammers, sports director of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix said.

This year's race would have been the first time F1 had raced the Netherlands since 1985. The organisers say the impossibility of holding a race with fans present has led to their decision to postpone it.

"We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," he added.

Organisers made clear that anyone who'd bought tickets for the 2020 race would be able to use them when the Grand Prix takes place in 2021 - while refunds would also be available. (ANI)

